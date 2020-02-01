5 yrs prison, ₹1 lakh fine on sale of Chinese kite strings in Mohali

cities

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 01:21 IST

Anyone caught selling Chinese kite strings in Mohali district will face imprisonment up to five years, along with a penalty of ₹1 lakh.

Strict action will also be taken under the Wildlife Protection Act if any animal or bird is injured due to kite strings.

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has constituted a six-member committee for strict implementation of the ban.

The committee includes SDM, DSP Kharar, DSP Mullanpur, executive officer of municipal councils of Kharar, Kurali and Nayagaon, block development panchayat officers of Kharar and Majri and SDO of Punjab pollution control board, Kharar.

“Anyone found violating the ban will not be spared. The committee will ensure strict implementation of the ban and penal action will be taken against anyone caught violating the ban,” said Kharar SDM Himashu Jain.

Recently, four persons– Javed Ahmed and Jasvir Kaur of Kharar, and Mandeep Singh of Chaudiyan village and Rajinder of Banmajra village had sustained critical injures due to kite strings.

Mandeep was on his motorcycle on the Kurali flyover when a Chinese string slashed his face, leaving him bleeding. Doctors said Mandeep’s nose bone was damaged and he sustained deep cuts on his face due to the string. He was referred to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.