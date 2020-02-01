e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 5 yrs prison, ₹1 lakh fine on sale of Chinese kite strings in Mohali

5 yrs prison, ₹1 lakh fine on sale of Chinese kite strings in Mohali

Recently, four persons in the district had sustained critical injures due to kite strings

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Anyone caught selling Chinese kite strings in Mohali district will face imprisonment up to five years, along with a penalty of ₹1 lakh.

Strict action will also be taken under the Wildlife Protection Act if any animal or bird is injured due to kite strings.

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has constituted a six-member committee for strict implementation of the ban.

The committee includes SDM, DSP Kharar, DSP Mullanpur, executive officer of municipal councils of Kharar, Kurali and Nayagaon, block development panchayat officers of Kharar and Majri and SDO of Punjab pollution control board, Kharar.

“Anyone found violating the ban will not be spared. The committee will ensure strict implementation of the ban and penal action will be taken against anyone caught violating the ban,” said Kharar SDM Himashu Jain.

Recently, four persons– Javed Ahmed and Jasvir Kaur of Kharar, and Mandeep Singh of Chaudiyan village and Rajinder of Banmajra village had sustained critical injures due to kite strings.

Mandeep was on his motorcycle on the Kurali flyover when a Chinese string slashed his face, leaving him bleeding. Doctors said Mandeep’s nose bone was damaged and he sustained deep cuts on his face due to the string. He was referred to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

tags
top news
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
Evacuees fly back from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
GST collection to cross Rs 1.1 lakh crore, second highest since its launch
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Truck driver who tried to smuggle 3 terrorists is Pulwama bomber’s cousin: Cop
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
Two Indians with fever stopped from boarding AI special flight from China
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
How three terrorists killed in Jammu sneaked into India
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
Kohli effects one-of-a-kind run-out to leave Munro stunned: Watch
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeJNU protesterCoronavirusNeha KakkarKaran JoharPriyanka ChopraNIELIT Admit cardIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities