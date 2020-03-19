50 thermal scanners to cover people entering Pune

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:53 IST

PUNE:The district administration will procure 50 thermal scanners from the state government in the next three days to carry out mass screening at Pune railway station, Mumbai-Pune expressway, Pune airport, old Pune-Mumbai highway and state transport bus stands, said Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune divisional commissioner on Thursday.

Mhaisekar said passengers coming from foreign destinations will be thermal scanned and their travel history will also be obtained.

“We will quarantine all passengers as it would be done in the larger interests of the society. From today [Thursday] evening, thermal scanners will be used at public places. Passengers with travel history to ten ‘high risk’ destinations, including China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Germany, Spain, France, Dubai, the US and Saudi Arabia, will be stamped and home quarantined,” Mhaisekar said.

“Passengers with foreign travel history who might have missed screening at international airports will be screened and, if found positive for Covid-19, will be stamped and quarantined with immediate effect,” he said.

The divisional commissioner said that hostel facilities for keeping 5,024 people is being made available from 26 educational institutes and the administration plans to enhance the quarantine capacity for nearly 10,000 people. The administration as per the directions of the central government will be preparing a dedicated quarantine facility for travellers alighting at the airport itself as part of the coronavirus containment plan.

Mhaisekar pointed out that as of Thursday, 74,235 persons were screened by special medical teams for symptoms related to coronavirus in the city. The total number of coronavirus positive patients remained static at 19 in Pune region, which includes eight in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits and 11 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits.

Preventive measures

PMPML bus trips reduced by 50 per cent

Elective surgeries in hospitals can be postponed depending on the patient’s criticality.

43,980 houses visited by medical teams in Pune for screening

10 coronavirus positive patients admitted at Naidu Hospital

110 daily flights per day at Pune airport have come down to 68

Screening of passengers at alighting points at railway and bus stations

Total number of positive patients: 19 persons

Strict quarantine arrangements as per the central government directives

Traders’ Association has been directed to continue with the essential supplies of foodgrains and other essentials

District collector Naval Kishore Ram issued an order banning closure of all betel selling shops