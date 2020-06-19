e-paper
Home / Cities / 50-year-old cancer patient from Moga succumbs to Covid-19

50-year-old cancer patient from Moga succumbs to Covid-19

Five residents of Kotkapura test positive for coronavirus, hospitalised in Faridkot

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

Moga/Bathinda/Faridkot: A 50-year-old Covid-19 patient from Moga, who was also suffering from liver cancer, died on Thursday night.

Civil surgeon Dr Amarjeet Kaur Bajwa said that Tajinder Singh of Moga was admitted at Mohandai Oswal Hospital in Ludhiana for cancer treatment on June 17. “He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning but during the day he tested positive. He passed away at 10.30pm on Thursday. The district administration conducted the cremation as per the protocol,” she said.

Meanwhile, five persons of Kotkapura town tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that of them, two residents of Prem Nagar are contacts of a positive patient admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana.

“The other three are residents of Surgapuri locality of Kotkapura that has been declared a containment zone. We are confirming whether they came in contact with a positive patient or if there is any other source of infection,” he said.

“All of them have been admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Now there are seven active cases in the district. Their samples were collected during the door-to-door survey conducted in the containment zone and high-risk areas by the health department,” he added.

TEENAGED GIRL FROM FAZILKA POSITIVE

A 17-year-old girl from Fazilka town also tested positive on Friday.

Fazilka civil surgeon Dr CM Kataria said the patient has no recent travel history but her parents visited Delhi and their samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

The patient has been admitted at the isolation facility in Jalalabad town.

