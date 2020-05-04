e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 52 pilgrims back from Nanded test positive in Sangrur, take district corona count up to 63

52 pilgrims back from Nanded test positive in Sangrur, take district corona count up to 63

The pilgrims are undergoing treatment at isolation centres in the district

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 15:03 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustantimes
         

SANGRUR: With a single-day spike of 52 cases in Sangrur, the total count of coronavirus patients increased to 63 in the district on Monday.

All 52 patients had returned from Takht Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, last week.

The officials said that of the total patients, 48 belong to Sangrur district, three patients are from Nabha in Patiala district and one from Haryana.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that 154 samples were sent to laboratories and 52 tested positive for coronavirus. “All these pilgrims were already isolated in different centres of the district. The treatment of new patients, including those from Nabha and Haryana, will be started in the district initially,” Thori said.

The patients are aged between six and 66 years.

Most of the patients belong to Sangrur city, Bhawanigarh and Sunam towns besides Longowal, Dirba, Hasanpur, Kishangarh, Kanjla, Kheri Khurd, Sandour, Mulowal, Gaga and Kular Khurd.

Earlier, Sangrur district had 11 cases of Covid-19 and three patients were discharged after treatment. One patient from the district is undergoing treatment in Patiala.

top news
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
We took Bedi, Prasanna to cleaners; robbed them: Pak legend Miandad
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Ratan Tata takes on fake news again, says didn’t write quote attributed to him
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
Indian Motorcycle launches FTR Carbon 1200 inspired by racing DNA of FTR 750
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities