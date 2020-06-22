e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 53-year-old Kalyan doctor dies of Covid-19

53-year-old Kalyan doctor dies of Covid-19

cities Updated: Jun 22, 2020 01:10 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan A 53-year-old doctor from Kalyan succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Sunday. This is the first death of a doctor reported owing to Covid-19 within the areas under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

The doctor was initially admitted to Meera Hospital in Kalyan, from where he was later shifted to a hospital in Thane. He was then taken to Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai and kept on ventilator for 15 days, where he passed away. The doctor is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The doctor was a part of the Kalyan Doctors’ Army, which comprises of several private doctors from the city, who work with the corporation to fight the outbreak and attended patients at a fever outpatient department (OPD) in the city.

“The demise of our team member is saddening, especially because he used to take all the possible guidelines and preventive measures while attending the patients. It is not sure how he contracted the virus. “He was taking treatment for almost 25 days. His elder daughter was also infected earlier. She was discharged from Holy Cross Covid Hospital after recovery,“ said Prashant Patil, spokesperson, Kalyan Doctor’s Army.

Municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi also expressed his condolences over the doctor’s demise.

“He was dedicatedly working with the doctors’ army and used to work for the civic body before the outbreak. His demise is extremely saddening and the civic body will stand by his family in acquiring the insurance cover,” said Suryavanshi.

Meanwhile, 15 doctors who were infected earlier, were discharged after recovery.

