532-kg heroin haul: Inquiry report on trader’s death in judicial custody to be submitted on Friday

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:34 IST

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC-general) Himanshu Aggarwal, who is conducting an inquiry into the mysterious death of a Amritsar trader in judicial custody, will submit his report to Amritsar deputy commissioner (DC) Shivdular Singh Dhillon on Friday.

Gurpinder Singh, 29, who owned Kanishk Enterprises—an import-export firm in Amritsar, died in judicial custody on July 21. He was one of the main accused in the case involving the recovery of 532kg heroin and 52kg mixed narcotics concealed in the consignment of rock salt imported from Pakistan at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari.

After the seizure, customs officials had arrested Gurpinder and Tariq Ahmed Lone of Kashmir, on whose behest Gurpinder had ordered the salt’s consignment, officials said.

On July 21, Gurpinder’s condition deteriorated as he was diabetic. He was rushed to hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The trader’s family termed his death as ‘murder’.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a magisterial inquiry and asked the ADC to ascertain all facts and circumstances leading to the death of the undertrial. He had directed the ADC to identify lapses, if any, that led to his death.

On July 23, the ADC received the order and was directed by additional chief secretary (home), Punjab, to conclude the probe in two weeks.

“I have recorded all the statements, but some documentation is being done. The report is almost complete and will be submitted to the DC on Friday,” the ADC said. He added that Gurpinder’s viscera report is still awaited, and it will be attached after submission of the inquiry report.

The DC will further send the probe report to the Punjab government.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 21:00 IST