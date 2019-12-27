532-kg heroin seizure at ICP: NIA challan calls it narco-terrorism, names 11 accused

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:15 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s charge-sheet in the seizure of 532-kg heroin at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border in June this year says it was a case of narco-terrorism.

The charge-sheet filed on Friday before a designated NIA court names 11 accused that includes six who have absconded, and four companies. “This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled across the international border,” the charge-sheet adds.

Those named are Tariq Ahmad Lone of Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir; Jasbir Singh; Nirbhail Singh; Sandeep Kaur; salt trader Ajay Gupta; Ranjit Singh; Iqbal Singh Rana; Farookh Lone; Sahil; Shoaib Noor and Amir Noor.

The companies mentioned in the charge-sheet are Kanishk Enterprises Pvt Ltd; Gupta Fast Forwarders Pvt Ltd, Global Vision Impex and Aimex General Trading Company.

The charge-sheet adds that the involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan, and Afghanistan, has come to light. “A vast network of Hawala and other informal channels has been used to smuggle narcotics into India through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of import of rock salt,” investigation has found, the charge-sheet mentions.

On June 29 this year, 532-kg of heroin and 52-kg of mixed narcotics were seized at the ICP. An Amritsar-based trader Gurpinder Singh and Lone, of Handwara, were intercepted. The charge-sheet adds that investigation established that the accused had formed a terror group to smuggle consignment of narcotics to India. During investigation, searches were conducted across Punjab and incriminating documents such as bank account details, electronic and digital devices, ammunitions and details of Hawala transactions were seized.

The court, however, has granted bail to salt trader, Ajay Gupta. The main accused in the case, Gurpinder Singh, 29, who owned Kanishk Enterprises, an import export firm in Amritsar, died in mysterious circumstances in judicial custody on July 21.

It was after this, that the NIA was handed over the investigation. In addition to Gurpinder and Lone, truck owner Jasbir Singh and traders Ajay Gupta and Sandeep Kaur were also arrested. At the time of the arrests, the Customs had said that Jasbir was to deliver the contraband to Ranjit Singh Rana, the kingpin of the racket, who is absconding.