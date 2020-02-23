‘54 out of 129 sanitary pad vending machines in TMC schools are lying defunct’

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:52 IST

Though the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has installed sanitary napkin vending machines in civic schools, around 54 of the machines are defunct, said members of the civic body’s general body. The machines have not been refilled and the quality of sanitary napkins is not good, said corporators.

In 2016-17, TMC installed 129 sanitary napkin vending machines across the civic schools in the city.

Shiv Sena corporator Anita Gauri said, “TMC spent ₹1.21 crore on installing vending machines in civic schools. However, 54 of these machines are defunct. I have visited most of the schools to check the machines. The corporation has ignored the maintenance of these machines. Most of them are not even refilled.”

The members said the girl students were not even trained in using the machines.

An official from the social welfare department said, “It is true that of the 129 machines, only 75 are functioning. We will visit all schools and check the machines and decide whether to replace or repair the machines. We will also ensure adequate napkins are stocked so the machines are refilled regularly.”