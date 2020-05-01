55-yr-old Covid-19 positive Jamaat member from Ambala discharged

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 01:36 IST

Nearly four weeks after testing positive for Covid-19 in Ambala, a 55-year-old Tablighi Jamaat member of Maharashtra was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Thursday. With this, all five jamaat members who had tested positive in Ambala have recovered.

The man was traced on March 31, along with 35 others from the community, under a state-wide drive to identify people who had returned from Nizamuddin after attending a religious congregation there in March. The 55-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2, along with a Nepalese man, who was discharged on April 11 from the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The Maharashtra man was discharged from PGIMER on Thursday and has been asked to remain in quarantine for next 14 days. Although, he had recovered from Covid-19 disease earlier, he was undergoing treatment for another ailment. Now, there are two active cases in Ambala. One of them is undergoing treatment at PGIMER and another at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.”

“The health department on Thursday also took samples of 39 pilgrims, who returned from Hazur Sahib, Nanded, and were taken to Punjab. These people reached Ambala in a PRTC bus and were quarantined at two dharamshalas. Out of the 39 pilgrims, 11 are from Ambala, seven from Delhi and 21 from other parts of Haryana,” the CMO said.

On Wednesday, samples of five jamaat members, who had returned from Gujarat, were taken and were quarantined at their homes in Ambala.