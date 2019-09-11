550th birth anniv joint celebrations: Trying to ease discord between govt, SGPC: Giani Harpreet Singh

cities

Speaking on differences that have arisen between the state government and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over joint celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, on Tuesday, said, “There is a misunderstanding behind the differences and we are trying to eradicate them.”

Addressing media persons at the Golden Temple, he said the issue is not as big as is being projected. “Two months are left for the event at Sultanpur Lodhi. We hope gurpurb will be celebrated jointly after burying all differences,” he added.

SGPC and the state government are caught in a blame game over non-cooperation for joint celebrations. To prevent such a situation, Akal Takht had advised that a coordination committee be formed to chalk out programmes together. The SGPC proposed its committee members and scheduled a meeting twice, but the government did not send its nominees for the meeting.

Act against those who ‘desecrated’ Bhindranwale’s portrait

Giani Harpreet Singh also directed SGPC to take legal action against those who desecrated the portrait of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, former head of Damdami Taksal, at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana. “The manhandling of an innocent student is condemnable. Sikhs have never made derogatory remark against any religion but they will not tolerate such remarks against their religion or martyrs,” he said in a communiqué.

