e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

550th Guru Nanak birth anniv: Govt urges Sultanpur Lodhi residents to rent out their houses to pilgrims

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:58 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustantimes
         

To cater the rush on the eve the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak between November 1 and 20, the state government has urged local residents and non-resident Indians (NRIs) to rent out their houses to the pilgrims.

The state government has taken 900 acres on rent from farmers to set-up three tent cities as around 30-35 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the city for the Guru’s anniversary event. The officials said that to make the stay of the pilgrims comfortable and memorable, we have requested the locals to rent out their properties to tourists.

The government has also prepared the lists of hotels and government guest houses in Jalandhar and Kapurthala for the stay of officials and devotees. Beside, Kapurthala administration has also developed a pilgrim-friendly mobile application named as ‘550 Parkash Ustav’ for the convenience of the pilgrims. The app will also provide details and availability of hotels.

“We are urging the people to let pilgrims stay in their house as guests during the almost three-week-long celebrations. For this, we will make a special column in the app for people and NRIs, who want to inform us about renting out their houses and bungalows,” said Kapurthala deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda.

The app will be launched on Saturday and as of now the administration has a tie-up with 80 hotels in Jalandhar and over 40 in Kapurthala district. The hotel owners voluntarily have agreed to reserve 10% rooms for officials and VIP guests, said the DC.

Officials said that the app will have navigation system to guide pilgrims to Sultanpur Lodhi and visit various gurdwaras here. It is designed especially to facilitate the NRIs and pilgrims visiting from other states.

The administration will keep a record of properties that will be put up for rent. The guests will have to share their Aadhaar ID or passport numbers with the administration for proper registration. In the app, people can also get to know the availability of rooms in hotels and tent houses and how they can book these tents and hotel rooms in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:58 IST

top news
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
New Doklam roads set to alter India, China military dynamics
Oct 03, 2019 09:06 IST
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
An India-Pak nuke war could trigger another ice age: Study
Oct 03, 2019 07:25 IST
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
For more eyes in the sky, Jammu and Kashmir Police to get 50 drones
Oct 03, 2019 05:39 IST
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Analysis | Will Haryana polls be a no-contest story?
Oct 03, 2019 07:40 IST
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Alert sounded in Delhi over possible terror strikes
Oct 03, 2019 00:36 IST
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Indian, Chinese soldiers bond over China’s luxury beverage Moutai
Oct 03, 2019 08:29 IST
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Scientists trying to save India’s only double-coconut tree near Kolkata
Oct 03, 2019 05:57 IST
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
India’s biggest packager sees profits in PM Modi’s plan to cut plastic
Oct 03, 2019 06:42 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities