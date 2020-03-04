58 FIRs registered against Bhagwanpuria: Govt to HC

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 22:16 IST

CHANDIGARH

The police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that there are 58 criminal cases registered in different districts of Punjab against gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The response came on the plea of Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in Patiala jail and had expressed fear that he might be killed in a “fake encounter” and had sought his transfer to Amritsar jail.

To the demand of shifting to Amritsar jail, inspector general of police, bureau of investigation, Sarabjit Singh said that 58 criminal cases have been registered against him and he had also been involved in smuggling of drugs.

“His real motive behind the transfer to Amritsar jail is to establish contacts with his accomplices. Before his arrest, he had been operating in the area of Amritsar and Gurdaspur where a large number of criminal cases are registered against him. In Patiala jail too, three cases were registered after recovery of phones from him. He has spread his tentacles while being lodged in the jail,” the affidavit of assistant inspector general says.

As of allegations that he was being made a “scapegoat” on account of political rivalry brewing between Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the police said that allegations against political parties and persons or ministers hold no ground.

Bhagwanpuria was in the news last year after both Majithia and Randhawa accused each other of having links with him.