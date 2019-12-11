e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

591 challans issued to drivers of overloaded autos

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram Traffic police on Wednesday carried out a special drive targeting autorickshaws that were overloading passengers. A total of 591 challans were issued and 21 autorickshaws were impounded during the drive, traffic police said.

A traffic police official privy to the drive said, “We have been conducting drives against autorickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules and regulations. On Wednesday, the drive was carried out against overloaded autorickshaws under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic.”

On November 18, traffic police had said that they resumed issuing challans after a brief hiatus of around two months. The officials were also redistributing the challan machines to the traffic zonal officials after a software update. The zonal officials also received training on the rules under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on September 1.

Traffic police, last Wednesday, conducted a drive against vehicles with tainted glass windows and issued a total of 79 challans. On November 28, a similar drive was conducted against errant drivers who were jumping traffic lights. A total of 220 challans were issued to commuters found violating the traffic rule and 11 vehicles were impounded. On November 25, vehicles driving on the wrong side were penalised by the traffic police. A total of 300 challans were issued and six vehicles were impounded.

top news
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
‘Landmark day for India’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha passes citizenship bill
‘Landmark day for India’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha passes citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Holder falls, Windies lose half their side
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Holder falls, Windies lose half their side
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities