591 challans issued to drivers of overloaded autos

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:19 IST

Gurugram Traffic police on Wednesday carried out a special drive targeting autorickshaws that were overloading passengers. A total of 591 challans were issued and 21 autorickshaws were impounded during the drive, traffic police said.

A traffic police official privy to the drive said, “We have been conducting drives against autorickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules and regulations. On Wednesday, the drive was carried out against overloaded autorickshaws under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic.”

On November 18, traffic police had said that they resumed issuing challans after a brief hiatus of around two months. The officials were also redistributing the challan machines to the traffic zonal officials after a software update. The zonal officials also received training on the rules under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which came into effect on September 1.

Traffic police, last Wednesday, conducted a drive against vehicles with tainted glass windows and issued a total of 79 challans. On November 28, a similar drive was conducted against errant drivers who were jumping traffic lights. A total of 220 challans were issued to commuters found violating the traffic rule and 11 vehicles were impounded. On November 25, vehicles driving on the wrong side were penalised by the traffic police. A total of 300 challans were issued and six vehicles were impounded.