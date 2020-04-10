591 PMC teams on house-to-house surveys of sealed areas... ‘fully protected’

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 19:46 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has 591 medical teams out in the field assigned with the task of door-to-door screening of residents in areas of the city currently sealed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 infection, casued by the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

As many as 74,661 homes have been visited and a population of 2.57 lakh has been surveyed as of April 9.

The teams have access to of 22,500 PSE kits and 9,500 gloves.

The teams, including doctors, social workers and paramedics, have so far covered the peth areas of the city, Market Yard and Kondhwa.

According to Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of the PMC, “Each person on the force has used masks, hand sanitisers and gloves during their screening operations.”

Basit Shaikh, a resident of Ashoka Mews society, Kondhwa, said, “The PMC medical team arrived inside the building and surveyed the society. They gave residents tablets for common cold and cough. The residents also extended their co-operation.”

Prominent social worker Saleem Mulla of Hadiya Social Foundation said, “The PMC doctor teams were professional and wore masks, used sanitisers and gloves. They told citizens to take care and compulsorily wear of masks.”

Dr Hankare said that the screening was taking place at the direction of the administration and citizens were cooperating with the PMC in the drive against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are trying to increase and expand the screening across all the containment areas. We have all the necessary masks and gloves at our disposal.”

Covid-screening - house-to-house in sealed areas

As of April 9...

Total teams out on survey - 591

Homes visited – 74,661

Total population covered - 2.57 lakh

Number of masks available – 22,500

Number of gloves available – 9,500

Teams include doctors, PMC health staff, clerical staff, social workers and school teachers