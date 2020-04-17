e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 6 drug peddlers held with Rs 3 crore in Kapurthala

6 drug peddlers held with Rs 3 crore in Kapurthala

The process of freezing the properties of other smugglers is being followed up expeditiously, said superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police and revenue department officials seized assets worth around Rs 3 crore from the villages of six drug convicts in Kapurthala on Friday.

The process of freezing the properties of other smugglers is being followed up expeditiously, said superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh.

He said that property worth Rs 10.50 lakh was found in drug peddler Pooran Singh’s village, Saichan. From Charan Singh of Latiyawal village, police seized properties, including a house, car, two-wheelers and agricultural land, worth Rs 56 lakh. Properties worth Rs 70 lakh were seized from Amandeep Singh’ s house. Besides, police took possession of a vehicle worth Rs 40 lakh in Saichan village, a double story and vehicle worth Rs 55 lakh from drug convict Malkeet Singh’s village, Latiyawal. A house and a car worth Rs 43 lakh was seized from peddler Harpreet Singh’s village, Toti.

The assets were seized on the orders of the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, SP said.

He said that they have identified some other drug peddlers, who have made properties worth lakhs from drug and their properties would also be seized.

top news
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities