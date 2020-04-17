6 drug peddlers held with Rs 3 crore in Kapurthala

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:25 IST

Police and revenue department officials seized assets worth around Rs 3 crore from the villages of six drug convicts in Kapurthala on Friday.

The process of freezing the properties of other smugglers is being followed up expeditiously, said superintendent of police (investigation) Manpreet Singh.

He said that property worth Rs 10.50 lakh was found in drug peddler Pooran Singh’s village, Saichan. From Charan Singh of Latiyawal village, police seized properties, including a house, car, two-wheelers and agricultural land, worth Rs 56 lakh. Properties worth Rs 70 lakh were seized from Amandeep Singh’ s house. Besides, police took possession of a vehicle worth Rs 40 lakh in Saichan village, a double story and vehicle worth Rs 55 lakh from drug convict Malkeet Singh’s village, Latiyawal. A house and a car worth Rs 43 lakh was seized from peddler Harpreet Singh’s village, Toti.

The assets were seized on the orders of the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, SP said.

He said that they have identified some other drug peddlers, who have made properties worth lakhs from drug and their properties would also be seized.