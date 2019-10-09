6 hurt in celebratory firing during Durga idol immersion

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:58 IST

At least six people suffered pellet injuries in a celebratory firing during the Durga idol immersion procession in city’s Chilua Tal locality on Tuesday, police said.

Three people were booked, among which, one identified as Ajay Nishad was arrested on Wednesday.

As per reports, a group of people used revolver to fire repeated shots in air as the crowd danced on the musical tunes, while taking the Duga Idol for immersion.

The mishap took place when the gun fired suddenly while the accused was trying to check the revolver which had developed some glitches after some rounds of firing.

The pellets hit six persons from the crowd.

Those injured included Radhika, 35, Nirmala, 35, Neetu, 8, Raj, 8 and Munni, 12 and Gyanti, 60. Police rushed the injured to hospital and the immersion of idols were completed in the presence of officials, including CO crime Pravin Singh and ADM Prathmensh Kumar.

