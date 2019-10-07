60-year-old former cop held for firing in the air

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:51 IST

The Lucknow police arrested a 60-year-old former constable of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) for allegedly firing three rounds in the air from his licensed gun in an inebriated condition on Sunday night. Police said his actions led to panic in the LDA Colony, under Krishna Nagar police station limits here.

Station house officer, Krishna Nagar, Pradeep Kumar Singh said, “Uttam Trivedi allegedly fired three shots in the air from the first floor of his house in the LDA Colony.”

He said locals informed the police about a drunk man firing bullets in the air through a single barrel gun. “The police team caught him with the firearm, which was seized. Three bullet shells and three live cartridges were also recovered,” said Singh.

Police said Trivedi was held and booked under the Arms Act and other charges such as attempt to commit culpable homicide and endangering lives of others.

