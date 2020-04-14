60-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:23 IST

GURDASPUR:A 60-year-old man from Bhaini Paswal village of Gurdaspur district has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Punjab special chief secretary Karan Bir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tweeted that the patient’s brother had died in Jalandhar with similar symptoms on April 7 though he was not tested for Covid-19.

Gurdaspur civil surgeon Dr Kishan Chand said that the patient has now been referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

On April 9, he was admitted in a private hospital in Gurdaspur. Sources said that the lady doctor who attended to him in the private hospital has been quarantined for 14 days.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq said that Bhaini Paswal village has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Contact tracing of the patient has been initiated and those who had come in touch with him have also been quarantined for 14 days and their samples are being collected.

A meeting of the district health officials was chaired by the deputy commissioner.