60-yr-old man arrested for sexually molesting minor boy in Shimla dist

60-yr-old man arrested for sexually molesting minor boy in Shimla dist

The accused who hails from Bareilly in UP is a street-food vendor in the Rampur Bushahr

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 60-year-old man has been arrested for sexually molesting a seven-year-old boy in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Shyambir, a resident of Bharoli village in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a street food vendor in Rampur Bushahr. He also asked the victim to keep quiet or face dire consequences.

A case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section three and four (penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rampur Bushahr, Abhimaniyu Verma, confirmed the report and said police were investigating the case.

