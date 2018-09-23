600 classrooms in Navi Mumbai civic schools to go digital soon

In a first, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will digitalise its school classrooms on October 2.

Under the project, every classroom will get a screen-touch smart board along with a projector. The teachers in the classrooms will use e-contents to interpret the curricula.

Sandeep Sangave, education officer of NMMC, said, “The project will be formally started on October 2.”

NMMC runs 70 schools, of which, 53 are primary and 17 are secondary schools. It will digitalise around 600 classrooms and set up computer labs in these schools.

Sangave said, “In the digital classrooms, the e-contents will be interpreted to make learning easier. Audio-visual materials will also be used to make the subjects interesting. For example, if there is a poem in the curriculum, that poem will be played in the system along with music.”

“Children are normally fascinated by animated movies. Such animated materials have also been included in the e-contents. However, we are ensuring that the e-contents just help in interpreting the textbooks, but do not work as replacements of textbooks. An outside agency has been entrusted with the task of preparing the e-contents,” he said.

Even the daily attendance of students will be marked digitally.

“We have trained out teachers to use these materials to interpret the subjects,” Sangave said.

Ramaswamy N, commissioner of NMMC said, “The objective behind this move is to maintain quality teaching and to develop infrastructure. The civic school students should also get world-class education.”

“Since we are doing it for the first time, there will be scope of improving the system. We will take the next steps accordingly,” he said.

Parents have welcomed the move.

Manish Patil, 41, a Nerul resident whose son Siddharth studies in class 6, said, “It is believed that the private schools are better than the civic schools. NMMC is taking innovative steps to bring civic schools on a par with the private schools.”

Shruti Sharma, 39, from Vashi whose daughter Ashwini studies in class 3 in a civic school, said, “Education in civic schools is free. If the quality of education in NMMC schools gets better, more and more parents will start sending their kids to the civic schools.”

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 00:20 IST