600 police personnel undergo stress management training

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:52 IST

Gurugram: Around 600 police personnel were trained in stress and anxiety management at a workshop organised by the city police in Bhondsi on Monday. The two-hour-long workshop aimed at helping the officials cope with anger and stress, and creating a healthy environment, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “ Due to nature of work, police officials have to go through a lot of stress as they spend most of their time in the field. They don’t get to spend time with their family members and loved ones on special occasions and during festivals. Hence, it was essential to conduct a workshop, which could help them manage stress and anxiety.”

According to the police, the event was attended by Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police, headquarters, all the station house officers (SHOs) of Gurugram, in-charge of different crime branches and hundreds of other police personnel. “We have conducted small workshops regarding these issues earlier too, but this was the first time that it happened at such a large scale,” Boken said.

The police spokesperson further said that there were interactive sessions during the workshop where groups were made to identify their concerns and the solutions. “To face these problems, the workshop guided them with certain tools and exercises. Senior officials heard the concerns of other personnel and assured them to work on them mutually,” Boken added.

During the workshop, the officials were asked to meditate on a regular basis and keep themselves motivated to tackle with unregulated working hours and stress.