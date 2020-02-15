65-year-old bizman loses ₹3.25 lakh to snatchers at Feroze Gandhi Market in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:44 IST

Snatchers took away ₹3.25 lakh from a 65-year-old businessman when he was going to deposit the cash in the bank on Saturday.

The incident took place in the busy Feroze Gandhi Market, just a stone’s throw away from the police commissioner’s office.

The victim, identified as Arun Kumar Sharma, who owns a hosiery store on Rahon Road, said the incident took place around 12.15pm when he was heading to deposit the cash in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). Just as he got off the car and was about to cross the road, two unidentified men on bike pushed him following which he fell down on the ground.

The duo then took his bag and fled. As per eyewitnesses, the miscreants fled towards Pakhowal side.

Sharma, who got a bruise on his right palm, said he can’t identify the men as he fell down on road and wasn’t able to see them. “By the time, I got up, they had already fled. But judging from their speed, it seems they were in their 20s or early 30s,” he said.

The incident took many, who work in the market, by surprise. Pintu, who runs a Kulcha stall in the market, said he has never witnessed such an incident here before. “I have been selling Kulcha in the market for the past seven years but it’s for the first time that I have witnessed such an incident. I hope they find the culprit soon with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that are installed everywhere in the market,” said Pintu.

Assistant commissioner of police, civil lines, Jatinder Singh said police have succeeded in gathering some leads in the case and are hopeful of nabbing the culprit soon. “On the basis of the complaint of Arun Kumar Sharma, we have already initiated an inquiry into the matter and will nab the culprit soon,” said the ACP.

He also advised people to observe caution while carrying heavy cash. “If they are going to the bank to deposit a huge amount, they can always request for police protection,” he said.

The case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 379 B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Division Number 5 police station.

The Feroze Gandhi market is one of the commercially busiest areas of Ludhiana, housing the main offices of several banks, financing and insurance firms.