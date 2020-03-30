e-paper
65-year-old Mohali man with no travel history tests positive for Covid-19, taking coronavirus count to 7 in Punjab district

65-year-old Mohali man with no travel history tests positive for Covid-19, taking coronavirus count to 7 in Punjab district

Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagaon town of Mohali sealed, while patient’s contacts being screened

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
MOHALI: A 65-year-old man from Nayagaon town in Mohali district tested positive for coronavirus disease on Monday, taking the count of Covid-19 cases in the district to seven.

Dr Manjit Singh, the civil surgeon of Mohali, said, “The patient is a resident of Dashmesh Nagar of Nayagaon and is admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. We have sealed the entire Dashmesh Nagar and are trying to ascertain his contacts for screening. The patient has no travel history.”

TWO MORE REPORTS AWAITED

The health authorities have taken the second sample of a 27-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, recently. Her first review report had tested negative on Sunday evening.

She is the friend of the first coronavirus patient of the tricity, a 23-year-old woman resident of Sector 21, Chandigarh, who returned from London on March 15 via Amritsar.

The Mohali woman had tested positive on March 21, after she went to pick up her friend from the Amritsar airport.

Epidemiologist Harmandeep Kaur Brar, who is the coordinator for Covid-19 patients in Mohali, said: “The sample of the patient has been taken and if the report is negative again, we will discharge her from hospital.”

She will be the first patient of Covid-19 to be discharged from the civil hospital in Mohali.

