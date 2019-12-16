65-yr-old dies in tempo crash on Nashik road

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:04 IST

A 65-year-old man was killed when a tempo rammed into him while he was crossing the Nashik highway on Saturday night. Narpoli police registered a case against the tempo driver and arrested him.

The deceased, identified as Parshuram Bhoir, 65, a resident of Bhiwandi, was returning home around 10-30pm when the accident took place. According to Narpoli police, he was crossing the road when the tempo accelerated and drove into him.

“On CCTV footage we can easily see that the tempo driver suddenly increase the speed of the vehicle and rammed into Bhoir. We have arrested Vijay Kumar Nayak, 34, the accused driver. He told us that he was feeling sleepy because of which he pressed the accelerator. We have arrested him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act,” said M Shinde, officer, Narpoli police station.

“It is common for locals to cross the highway. The government should consider building a subway here at least,” said Jaywant Bhoir, 32, a relative of Bhoir.

Anamika Gharat