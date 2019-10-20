67 social media accounts suspended, 14 FIRs lodged

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST

In wake of inflammatory posts on social media after Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder, the police blocked 67 social media accounts and initiated stern action against erring people.

“Fourteen cases, including four at Lucknow cyber crime unit, have been lodged across UP. Ten FIRs were lodged in Hardoi, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Deoria, Saharanpur, Aurayyia and Prayagraj,” said police spokesperson.

He added, “Police officials have been asked to probe the matter and even impose National Security Act (NSA) on people involved in spreading hate and fear on social media.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST