Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

67 social media accounts suspended, 14 FIRs lodged

  Updated: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
In wake of inflammatory posts on social media after Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder, the police blocked 67 social media accounts and initiated stern action against erring people.

“Fourteen cases, including four at Lucknow cyber crime unit, have been lodged across UP. Ten FIRs were lodged in Hardoi, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Deoria, Saharanpur, Aurayyia and Prayagraj,” said police spokesperson.

He added, “Police officials have been asked to probe the matter and even impose National Security Act (NSA) on people involved in spreading hate and fear on social media.”

    

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 21:48 IST

3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
