e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

68-year-old man duped of ₹13 lakh on pretext of investment in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In the second such case reported in the city in the past two days, a 68-year-old man was duped of ₹13.7 lakh by several conmen posing as insurance agents.

Though the complainant, Jagmohan Singh, of Model Town Extension, lost the money in 2017, he filed a complaint on June 21, 2019.

Jagmohan told the police that he had bought some insurance policies for himself, his wife and their two sons. After the policies started maturing, people, claiming to be from various insurance companies, began calling him to make investments. Some of these people, who introduced themselves as GS Bal, Ashish and Urvashi, sometimes even called him 50 times a day to convince him.

Meanwhile, a man named Peter D’souza, who claimed to be a government official, contacted him, saying he was helping elderly people invest money. He also introduced a woman as his assistant, Priya Chopra, and convinced him to invest, saying it will fetch him perks within one year. Therefore, Jagmohan gave them cheques for ₹13.7 lakh.

However, the complainant received no returns. Realising they had been duped, his wife died of shock on August 8, 2018, Jagmohan said.

After investigating the matter, the Division Number 6 police have registered a case against the accused, GS Bal, Ashish, Urvashi, Peter D’souza and Priya Chopra under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-inspector Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the numbers from where the accused called the complainant were not working anymore. So, these may have been procured using fake IDs.

On Saturday, a similar FIR was registered after a Tagore Nagar resident reported being duped of ₹4 crore, also on the pretext of investments.

Earlier on October 17, police had busted a Delhi-based gang, who, using the same modus operandi, had duped several people of crores.

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities