7 days on, no trace of Vasai man; ‘suicide note’ found

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:27 IST

Seven days after he went missing from his home in Vasai, police are yet to trace 46-year-old real estate agent Ritesh Lanjewar. The police had retrieved his scooter on the night of February 10 near Bhayander creek and found his mobile phone, cash and a ‘suicide note’ from the two-wheeler. The note has been sent for forensic analysis to determine if Lanjewar has written it.

According to the police, the note stated that Lanjewar wanted to end his life owing to a “mysterious cancer”. His family has denied claims of him suffering from any ailment and said they were not facing any financial difficulty either. The family also claimed that Lanjewar’s wallet was missing.

The police sent the suicide note for forensic analysis and are also going through his phone to get leads. “We are checking CCTV footages of the areas near the creek to get some leads in the case. We have also sent his photo to various police stations and have pasted it at prime spots,” said an officer from Manickpur police station.

Lanjewar stayed at Ester Agarwal and Doshi Complex in Vasai (West) with his wife and two sons. According to his family, around 3am on February 10, they realised that he was missing from his home. “My father had dinner with us on February 9 and then we all went to sleep. Around 3am, we realised that he was not at home. Later, we found his scooter was missing too. His phone was unreachable and the last location of his phone was around a hotel near Bhayander creek on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway,” said Lanjewar’s 19-year-old son Rahul.

The family then approached Manickpur police, where a missing case was registered.

“We informed Manickpur police about his location. They found the scooter parked near on the Bhayander bridge near the creek and retrieved his phone, ₹530, and a note stating that he dived into the creek to end his life. The note also stated the names of people who he had given loans to and where his insurance file was kept in the house,” Rahul added.

According to Rahul, his father did not have any ailment. “My father did not have any symptoms of cancer or any other chronic ailment. He was only suffering from borderline diabetes and blood pressure, which the doctor said was normal at his age,” he said.