7 hurt in group clash over veggie prices in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:47 IST

Curfew and social distancing norms went for a toss as two groups clashed at Punjabi Bagh in Tibba over vegetable prices on Saturday morning. Members of both groups attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons and stones, leaving seven persons injured. All the injured were rushed to the ESIC Model Hospital for treatment.

As per information, the clash was triggered by a minor spat that took place between two residents on Friday evening. One of the residents had gone to purchase vegetables from a vendor who lives in the same locality. As the vendor was reportedly charging exorbitantly, an argument ensued between the two.

Later at night, a group of residents allegedly reached the vendor’s house and attacked him and his family members. On Saturday morning, the vendor along with his relatives attacked the other group and a full-fledged clash broke out and both sides started pelting each other with stones.

An injured after the clash between two groups in Punjabi Bagh area on Tibba road. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-4) Ajinder Singh along with a team reached the spot and pacified the groups.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, East) Devinder Kumar said action will be taken against members of both groups as they had violated curfew norms and caused panic in the area. Though some residents alleged that place of worship had also been attacked, the ACP clarified that there was no religious angle to this and clash broke out over vegetable prices.

A police team led by ACP (East) Devinder Kumar investigating the matter at Punjabi Bagh area on Tibba road in Ludhiana on Saturday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Tibba station house officer sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj said the case has currently been registered against unidentified persons as they are yet to record the statements of the injured, who are undergoing treatment. “We will register a case against the accused by name, once we record the statements of the injured,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.