7 LPG cylinder blasts reported during fire incident at Kothrud; no casualties

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:42 IST

PUNE At least seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blasts were reported during a fire incident which took place at Shastrinagar, Kothrud, around 2.30 am, on Thursday.

According to fire brigade officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.

At least 15 small and big LPG cylinders were recovered from one of the four makeshifts shops made of tin sheets.

Gajanan Pathrudkar, station fire officer, Kothrud, said, “We received a fire-related call at 2.53 am. When we reached the spot four temporary tin sheets shops were on fire.”

“One big LPG cylinder had already exploded which lead to panic in the area. Similarly, six mini LPG cylinder were found in mangled condition as they had burst during the fire,” said Pathrudkar.

“Huge crowd had gathered from the nearby slums as we doused the flames which took almost half an hour. Four fire tenders and a water tanker were rushed to the spot to assist the firemen,” said Pathrudkar.

“The shop was illegally used to store LPG cylinders,” he said.

According to Pathrudkar, the exact reason behind the cause of the fire could not be ascertained as a technical investigation is underway.

Prashant Ranpise, chief, fire brigade, said, “We brought the fire under control within a short period. The place was used to store LPG cylinders illegally. The police were there on the spot and assessing the case,” he said.

The fire brigade officials recovered gas supply pipes, gas stoves and other spare parts required for running gas cylinder business from the area.

According to officials, cases can be evoked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct concerning fire or combustible matter), 287 (negligent conduct concerning machinery), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, among others), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Inflammable Substances Act, 1952, and Section 9 of Explosives Act 1884 against persons indulging in the illegal sale of LPG cylinders.