7-month-old foetus found abandoned in Punjab’s Faridkot

Updated: May 01, 2020 16:23 IST

A seven-month-old foetus was found abandoned in an empty plot in Anand Nagar area of Faridkot’s Kotkapura town on Friday.

Local residents said that they noticed foul smell near the plot and on checking found the foetus lying in the grass there.

Suspecting it to be a case of illegal abortion as a result of banned sex-determination, the police have informed the health department.

Kotkapura station house officer Rajbir Singh said that after getting the information, a police team rushed to the spot and informed the health department.

“The foetus was sent to the government hospital in Kotkapura for examination. It appeared to be around seven months old. We have initiated an investigation and footage from CCTV cameras in the area is being scanned to identify the accused,” he added.

A case has been registered against unidentified suspects under Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code at Kotkapura city police station.