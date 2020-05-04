7 more discharged, taking tally of recovered Covid-19 patients to 43 in Mohali; active cases 50

cities

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:00 IST

With no fresh case of Covid-19 reported from Mohali on Monday and seven persons were discharged after recovery, the tally of those recovered in the district is now 43. Of the total 95 cases in Mohali, 50 are still battling the infection.

Of the seven patients discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital near Banur, five are from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi and the other two belong to Nayagaon.

Mohali’s civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the Jawaharpur residents will not be sent home as a precaution. “They will stay at a quarantine facility at Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi for another 14 days. The two Nayagaon residents will be sent home but they have been asked to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. Health teams will keep track of their health regularly,” he said.

The doctor added that 27 patients from Jawaharpur alone have recovered so far, and the remaining patients, who are undergoing treatment at Gian Sagar Hospital, are stable.

The civil surgeon again appealed to the public to not leave their homes or visit hospitals unless the need is urgent. Instead, they should contact the health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice. He urged people to wash hands frequently and keep a healthy distance from each other.

