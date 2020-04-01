72-year-old neighbour of Ludhiana’s Covid-19 casualty tests positive

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 11:23 IST

LUDHIANA: A 72-year-old woman living in the neighbourhood of Puja Rani, 42, the first Covid-19 casualty of Ludhiana, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The elderly woman, Surinder Kaur, lives near Puja’s house and is learnt to have met her frequently over the past few days.

She was admitted to the isolation at the local civil hospital on Tuesday night.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that Puja’s daughter has, however, tested negative.

Punjab special chief secretary KBS Sidhu tweeted that 140 of the 141 samples from the state sent for testing were found negative.

Puja died early on Monday and her test reports that arrived later confirmed that she was suffering from Covid-19.

Forty-three of her direct contacts were kept in isolation but their samples have tested negative.

ELDERLY NEIGHBOUR MAY HAVE PASSED ON INFECTION

The health department now suspects that Puja may have caught the infection from the 72-year-old woman and have begun tracing her contacts. The elderly woman’s condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the Amarpura area near the civil hospital where Puja used to live. No one has been permitted to come out of their house to check the spread of the virus.

Puja is survived by her three children. Her husband died 13 years ago.