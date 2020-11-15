e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 74-yr-old woman is latest Covid casualty in Ludhiana, 64 others test +ve

74-yr-old woman is latest Covid casualty in Ludhiana, 64 others test +ve

Among the fresh infections are 11 persons who came in contact with a positive patient, 12 who were referred from the outpatient departments of various city hospitals and 39 patients showing influenza-like symptoms.

cities Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that currently there are 743 active patients in the district.
Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that currently there are 743 active patients in the district.(HT PHOTO)
         

A 74-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 while 64 others tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, reports of 95 samples had come back positive.

Among the fresh infections are 11 persons who came in contact with a positive patient, 12 who were referred from the outpatient departments of various city hospitals and 39 patients showing influenza-like symptoms.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that currently there are 743 active patients in the district.

He revealed that in all, 73 patients tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, out of which nine belong to other states and districts. The DC added that apart from the elderly woman from the district, a Haryana resident also lost the battle to the deadly virus.

top news
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In