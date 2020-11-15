74-yr-old woman is latest Covid casualty in Ludhiana, 64 others test +ve

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:43 IST

A 74-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 while 64 others tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, reports of 95 samples had come back positive.

Among the fresh infections are 11 persons who came in contact with a positive patient, 12 who were referred from the outpatient departments of various city hospitals and 39 patients showing influenza-like symptoms.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that currently there are 743 active patients in the district.

He revealed that in all, 73 patients tested positive in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, out of which nine belong to other states and districts. The DC added that apart from the elderly woman from the district, a Haryana resident also lost the battle to the deadly virus.