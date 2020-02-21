e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / 75-year-old murdered in Hisar, 5 neighbours booked

75-year-old murdered in Hisar, 5 neighbours booked

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and her four children have been booked for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man in Sindaul village on Friday.

The accused are Moni Devi, her daughters Sunita and Nirmala and sons Sunil and Pradeep.

The victim, Jaswant Singh, and the accused were neighbours. Jaswant had constructed a toilet behind his house, to which the accused had objected, said the complainant, Dhir Singh, the victim’s nephew.

When Jaswant went to use the toilet on Friday, the accused attacked him and allegedly pelted stones on him. Jaswant was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “A case under section 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) has been registered against the accused at Agroha police station.

The body of victim has been handed over to the kin after autopsy. No arrests have been made so far.

top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities