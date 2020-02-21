75-year-old murdered in Hisar, 5 neighbours booked

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:26 IST

A woman and her four children have been booked for allegedly killing a 75-year-old man in Sindaul village on Friday.

The accused are Moni Devi, her daughters Sunita and Nirmala and sons Sunil and Pradeep.

The victim, Jaswant Singh, and the accused were neighbours. Jaswant had constructed a toilet behind his house, to which the accused had objected, said the complainant, Dhir Singh, the victim’s nephew.

When Jaswant went to use the toilet on Friday, the accused attacked him and allegedly pelted stones on him. Jaswant was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “A case under section 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) has been registered against the accused at Agroha police station.

The body of victim has been handed over to the kin after autopsy. No arrests have been made so far.