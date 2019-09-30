77% land for airport acquired

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has acquired 77% of land required under phase 1 for the Noida International Greenfield Airport scheduled to come up at Jewar, along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway.

The airport project is spread over 5,000 hectares that falls across 39 villages. These are located near Jewar along the expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. However, as part of the first phase of the project, the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) — on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, has sought environmental clearances for 1,239.14 hectares of land in six villages — Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpur, Dayanat Pur and Banwari Bas. The administration is acquiring agricultural land from farmers, taking physical possession and handing it over to the Noida Airport International Limited (NIAL), the nodal agency for developing the airport.

“We have acquired 950 hectares from farmers out of a total of 1,239.14 required for phase 1. We have taken possession of 923 hectares out of these 950 hectares and handed it over to the NIAL,” said Abhay Singh, in-charge of the airport project.

According to the administration, it has acquired 77% of the land required under phase 1 and has taken possession of 75% of the land required for the airport project.

The administration has expedited the process of land acquisition as well as possession from farmers so that deadlines for starting work can be adhered to. A group of farmers has been protesting in Dayanatpur against the land acquisition rate being offered by the government, seeking higher compensation and better rehabilitation of families whose land is being acquired. On September 23, the police and administration arrested 44 farmers who were protesting against the acquisition. The administration wants to acquire as much land as they can before more farmers join the protest, said officials.

“There are a handful of farmers who are protesting and provoking other farmers. But most of the farmers are willingly giving up their land for the airport project,” said Singh.

In total, 20 national and international firms have applied to develop the airport. Developers will be finalised on November 30, 2019. The estimated budget for the Jewar airport is ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore. The project is expected to be operational by 2022-23, as per time frames decided by officials.

The ministry of civil aviation had given its approval to start work on the techno-economic feasibility report for an international airport in Jewar on June 24, 2017.

