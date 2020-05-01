7am to 11am curfew relaxation in Mohali from May 1

Updated: May 01, 2020 01:32 IST

Imposed five weeks ago due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the curfew in Mohali district will be relaxed for four hours - 7 am to 11am - from Friday.

Grocery, chemist, dairy, vegetable, fruit and meat shops will be open.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said one person from a family was allowed to visit markets for essential purchases during weekdays, preferably without a vehicle. No curfew pass will be required for such purchases during these four hours.

All markets will remain completely closed on Sundays. But, online orders can be delivered on these days.

Shopkeepers in both rural and urban areas will have to ensure social distancing and all workers must wear masks.

However, shops will not be allowed to open in Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi and Nayagaon, which have been declared hotspots.

ROTATIONAL RELAXATION

Dayalan said the shops will be allowed to remain open for four hours on rotational, odd-even basis.

This means, shops with even numbers will open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and those with odd numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The DC said malls, multiplexes, shops in market complexes, gyms, salons and liquor vends will continue to remain closed. Restaurants will also continue to provide only home delivery services.

Any violation will invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code.

INDUSTRIES ALLOWED OPERATIONS WITH RIDERS

All industrial units operating in rural areas, outside the limits of the various municipal corporations and municipalities, can operate from Friday.

“Permission has been given, but establishments will make lodging arrangements for their workers on their premises or adjacent buildings and ensure implementation of the standard operating protocol (SOP),” said Yogesh Sagar, president, Mohali Industry Association (MIA).

The transportation of workers to workplace will also be arranged by the employers while ensuring social distancing.

CONSTRUCTION ALLOWED PARTLY IN URBAN AREAS

While all types of construction activities are allowed in rural areas, whether new or ongoing, in urban areas, only ongoing projects can resume subject to availability of workers. This applies to all types of constructions in residential and commercial buildings.