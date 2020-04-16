e-paper
Home / Cities / 8 wards account for 63% coronavirus cases in Mumbai: Civic body data

8 wards account for 63% coronavirus cases in Mumbai: Civic body data

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:23 IST
Sagar Pillai
Sagar Pillai
Hindustantimes
         

With 1,225 of the 1,936 cases, 8 of the 24 administrative wards in the city account for 63% of the total Covid-19 patients.

The wards have reported more than 100 cases each, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data until Wednesday.

The G-South ward, which covers Worli and Prabhadevi, is the worst hit, with 390 cases.

It is followed by Byculla (E ward) with 162 cases, D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road and Chowpatty) with 135 patients.

In just two days, G-North ward which covers Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar recorded 40 cases, with the total touching 123.

The K-West ward, which covers Andheri West, Irla, Juhu, Oshiwara and parts of Jogeshwari, has 106 cases.

The H-East ward covering Bandra and Khar areas has reported 105 cases and the M-East ward covering Govandi, Deonar dumping ground and Mankhurd has reported 103 cases.

The K-East ward which covers Andheri East area has reported 101 cases.

The city reported almost 1,000 cases in five days, which is the highest so far.

