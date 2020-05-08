e-paper
80-year-old Muslim woman cremated as per Hindu rituals in Hisar village

80-year-old Muslim woman cremated as per Hindu rituals in Hisar village

Family members say there was no external pressure and it was their own decision; DC assures peace harmony in village

cities Updated: May 08, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

In a unique move, the family members of an 80-year-old Muslim woman, Phuli Devi, performed her last rites as per Hindu rituals in Bithmara village here on Friday.

Stating that Phuli’s body was consigned to flames, her relative Majid Khan said they belong to the Scheduled Caste community and before their ancestors had converted to Islam during the Mughal rule, they were Hindus.

“There was neither any pressure on us nor any tension in the village. We got full support from the villagers when we decided to cremate Phuli,” he clarified.

The deceased’s son Satbir Singh said that earlier their family used to follow the burial rules. “From the very beginning, we have been staying with Hindu families in the village and maintained brotherhood and peace with them. Cremating my mother as per Hindu rituals was our decision and we got support from others too. No one from any community threatened us to do so and the step was taken without any external pressure,” Singh added.

Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni said, “The last rites of Phuli Devi were performed according to Hindu rituals. There was no pressure on the family and the members had not converted to Hinduism. There is complete harmony in the village.”

