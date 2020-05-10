e-paper
80-year-old woman among two recover from coronavirus in Mohali

Of the 98 cases reported in the district, 54 have recovered, and three have died

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Two more patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Mohali, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to 41.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said both female patients were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, on Sunday. Among them are an 80-year-old woman from Sector 91 and a 56-year-old woman from Jawaharpur village, Dera Bassi.

They have been advised to quarantine themselves for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. Health teams will keep a track of their health regularly. Dr Singh said all other patients at the Banur hospital were stable.

Meanwhile, no fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district, where the total cases so far are 98.

As many as 54 patients have recovered, while three have succumbed to the disease.

‘STAY HOME’

The civil surgeon appealed to residents not to leave their homes and only go out in case of urgent need. In case they require medical attention, they should visit hospitals only for serious problems, while others should contact health department’s helpline 104 for expert advice. He also asked residents to wash hands frequently and keep necessary distance from each other.

