800 kg marijuana, worth Rs 2.4 crore, seized in Najafgarh

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

A truck carrying 800 kilograms of marijuana has been seized and three men arrested who were bringing the drug from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The drug was stuffed in 32 gunny bags which were hidden behind another set of bags containing straw, said BK Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), who pegged the worth of the seized marijuana at R2.4 crore in the international market.

The officer said the arrested men include the owner of the drug, a supplier and a driver. Identifying the arrested “source of the drug” as 34-year-old Purushottam Kumar, the officer said Kumar and his partner have been in the narcotics trade for the last 10 years.

“Purushottam and his partner have used their profits from the marijuana business to buy several properties in Delhi and Bihar, open a tyre agency in Bihar and purchase two trucks,” said the DCP.

While this is the first time Purushottam has been arrested, his partner Mohammad Saleem remains in jail after being arrested by the police last month while bringing in marijuana into the national capital.

The police said the two partners would procure drugs from a wooded area on the outskirts of Vishakhapatnam city in Andhra Pradesh. “This syndicate would make two trips every month to Delhi and other parts of the country with the drugs concealed in trucks,” said the officer.

The officer identified the other two arrested men as Jaipal Yadav, 33, and Vikash Kumar, 22. Working as the driver and the supplier respectively, Yadav and Vikash worked for the alleged kingpin.

Yadav and Vikash had been arrested from Najafgarh on September 23 after a tip-off led the police to seize their truck and recover the drugs, said the DCP. “We got the custody of the two men for nine days and interrogated them to get to the source of the drug syndicate,” said the DCP.

The police made the revelations on Tuesday, two days after arresting Purushottam, the alleged owner of marijuana.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:41 IST

