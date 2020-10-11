9 deaths, 569 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:51 IST

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 569 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday taking the tally of positive cases in the UT to 83,633.

Nine more people succumbed to the virus and the death toll rose to 1,322, officials said. They added that 362 people have tested positive in Kashmir and 207 in Jammu.

October has witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. In September, the UT recorded a daily average of 1,245 cases which have gone down to 778 daily cases so far in October.

As many as 890 people recovered from the virus on Sunday taking the overall recoveries to 71,845 which account for a recovery rate of 85.9%, which is the highest so far.

For the past 20 days, the recovery rate has continuously improved. So far in October, 14,921 patients have been cured as against 8,563 fresh infections.

A government spokesperson said 460 people were discharged in Jammu division and 430 in Kashmir. Of total, 43,238 people have recovered in Kashmir and 28,607 in Jammu so far. At present, there are 10,466 active cases in J&K. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have crossed 18.39 lakh.

Meanwhile, officials said of the nine deaths dueto the virus in the UT — five were in Jammu and four in Kashmir division. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,322 — 893 in Kashmir and 429 in Jammu.

In October so far, 141 persons have lost their lives due to Covid. In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 108, followed by 24 in Poonch. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 147 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 48. Srinagar tops the case tally with 16,650 cases and 316 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 15,268 cases and 222 deaths.

Till date, 6.12 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 24,668 in home quarantine, 10,466 in isolation, and 48,306 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.27 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.