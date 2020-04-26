e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 9 new cases in Jalandhar take Punjab tally to 322

9 new cases in Jalandhar take Punjab tally to 322

The officials said the patients tested positive on Sunday were close contacts of those found infected earlier

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Nine fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported in Jalandhar on Sunday, taking Punjab’s tally of those infected by the disease to 322.

The officials said the patients tested positive on Sunday were close contacts of those found infected earlier.

Among the new patients are a 55-year-old man and a 11-year-old boy of Raja Garden, three women aged 65, 20 and 9, residents of Basti Bawa Khel, and a 78-year-old man, all contacts of a Raja Garden resident found positive earlier. Others are a 54-year-old male resident of Karol Bagh, a 22-year-old girl from Basti Sheikh and a 67-year-old man from Sant Nagar locality.

Of the 108 cases of Covid-19, including three deaths, in the Doaba region so far, Jalandhar has reported 78, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar 20, Hoshiarpur seven and Kapurthala three. Jalandhar has the highest number of positive patients among all Punjab districts with three deaths.

The health department officials said of the 2,300 samples collected in the district, 1,575 tested negative while results of 653 were awaited.

The district has reported 66 cases since April 10.

Entry from other dists, states banned to SBS Nagar

The SBS Nagar administration on Sunday ordered ban on the entrance of all outsiders to the district, except government employees, cases of medical emergencies and government-approved activities.

District magistrate Vinay Bublani directed strict compliance of quarantine of outsiders. He said though the district has already ordered the outsiders to reveal their whereabouts at entry points and nearby police stations besides reporting to the officials concerned of their area to get into 14-day home quarantine even if they have no symptoms of Covid-19.

top news
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting Covid-19 cess, 40% tax on super rich
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting Covid-19 cess, 40% tax on super rich
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities