9 Tablighi Jamaat returnees booked for hiding travel history

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:44 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Police have booked nine persons including eight Tablighi Jamaat returnees for hiding their travel history to Nizamuddin in Delhi. Out of nine persons, three were tested positive for coronavirus in Una on Thursday.

One person was booked for providing shelter to the returnees at Nakroh village in Gagret. They were booked under Sections 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

So far, a total of 26 cases have been registered against Tablighi members and 11 people have been arrested. “As many as 204 Tablighi members who visited the Markaz have been quarantined in the state,” said Mardi.

2 booked for violating curfew orders

The Shimla police on Friday arrested two persons for defying the curfew. Both are migrant labourers from Bihar. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they walked for nine days from Ambala to Shimla.

70-year-old woman dies of Covid-19 in PGI

The additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying in Baddi died of coronavirus in PGIMER, Chandigarh.

She had visited a private hospital here on March 30 after suffering from high fever where doctors told her family members to home quarantine themselves.

After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to PGI on April 2. “After receiving information, the private hospital has been closed and the staff of the guest house she was staying in have been quarantined,” said Dhiman.

Meanwhile, a woman from Kangra who was a coronavirus patient was tested negative on Friday, said deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati. The 63-year-old woman was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20.

The woman had a travel history to Dubai. She, however, did not disclose her travel history and has been booked under Sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dhiman said over 29 samples came out negative on Friday. To date, 296 samples have been tested, of which 290 were tested negative and six positive.