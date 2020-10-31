9-year-old boy dies in freak firecracker accident in N Delhi

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:17 IST

New Delhi: In a freak accident in outer Delhi’s Alipur on Wednesday evening, a nine-year-old boy was killed by a steel tumbler that pierced his body after it was placed atop a fire cracker before setting it (the cracker off), the police said.

While the police’s initial probe revealed that the firecracker that triggered the mishap was picked up by children from a Ramlila site, the boy’s family alleged that such crackers were being sold illegally at small general stores in the neighbourhood.

This festive season, like last year, only shops licensed to sell green firecrackers are allowed to sell these . As of Thursday, only 138 such licences were issued by the Delhi Police. In the Outer North police district, where this mishap occurred, only five such shops have been granted licences. Still, as evident by the noise level last year during Diwali, when few crackers are supposed to have been available, a huge illegal trade of firecrackers does carry on, and not all of the explosives sold meet green norms as they are supposed to.

Jitendra Kumar Meena, serving temporarily as the additional deputy commissioner of police of outer north district, said that the police were in the process of registering a first information report.

“The death happened on Wednesday, but no one made a call to the police. The boy was brought dead to a hospital and his family then decided to take the body away,” said Meena, adding that the police got to know of the death only on Friday through social media.

The boy, identified only by his first name, Prince, lived with his parents in Om Vihar Colony of Alipur. His father is a labourer and his mother works in a farm.

His mother, Babita Devi, said that she and her husband were away at work on Wednesday evening when her son and his friends purchased firecrackers from a local shop. She said that no old firecrackers were stored in her house.

According to another police officer who didn’t want to be identified, the boys decided to have some fun by placing a steel tumbler on a cracker before lighting it. When the cracker didn’t go off, Prince approached it to take a look.

“It was at that moment that the cracker went off and the tumbler flew and pierced his stomach and chest. It stayed inside his body and the loss of blood killed him before he could betaken to a hospital,” said the officer.

As per laws governing the issue of licences, firecracker shops should be located only in commercial areas.