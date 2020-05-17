e-paper
9-year-old Ludhiana girl found dead, parents claim suicide

The girl’s parents claim that she had hanged herself following a spat with her brother over playing games on the mobile phone, however, police found the matter suspicious as froth was reportedly coming out of her mouth when she was taken to the hospital.

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 04:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The incident took place at her house in Dhandhran Enclave.
The incident took place at her house in Dhandhran Enclave. (Getty Images)
         

A nine-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Dhandhran Enclave on Saturday evening. The girl’s parents claim that she had hanged herself following a spat with her brother over playing games on the mobile phone, however, police found the matter suspicious as froth was reportedly coming out of her mouth when she was taken to the hospital.

According to inspector Jagdev Singh, Sadar station house officer, the police received information about the death of the girl on Saturday evening. The girl’s father, a labourer, said that the siblings had a fight over the mobile phone following which he and his wife intervened. Later, they went to the first floor of the house and when they returned, they saw the girl’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.

He claimed that his daughter had committed suicide after the argument.

