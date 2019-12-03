98 modified vehicles seized in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:20 IST

Coming down heavily on people driving illegally modified vehicles, police on Tuesday seized 98 such vehicles.

The city police have registered cases against 95 people for using illegally modified auto carts.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they would also arrest the mechanics involved in illegal modifications of vehicles.

The police chief had prohibited the movement of modified vehicles in the city under Section 144 of the CrPC on November 27.

Following the ban, the police started a drive against those who were still using such vehicles and impounded 98 bike carts in a single day.

FIRs have been registered against the violators under Section 188 of IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police chief Rakesh Agarwal said, “People have modified vehicles wherein one part of a bike is assembled in a cart which is known as Peter Rehra. It has come to our notice that these modified vehicles cause accidents.”

“Moreover, these vehicles do not have permit to operate. It is common to see people getting bikes from scrap dealers and using them for modification. We also face tough time tracing these vehicles. Such vehicles ply without number plates. In such condition, it also becomes difficult for us to trace them in case of mishaps or other crimes,” he added.