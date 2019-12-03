e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

98 modified vehicles seized in Ludhiana

The city police have registered cases against 95 people for using illegally modified auto carts

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Coming down heavily on people driving illegally modified vehicles, police on Tuesday seized 98 such vehicles.

The city police have registered cases against 95 people for using illegally modified auto carts.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they would also arrest the mechanics involved in illegal modifications of vehicles.

The police chief had prohibited the movement of modified vehicles in the city under Section 144 of the CrPC on November 27.

Following the ban, the police started a drive against those who were still using such vehicles and impounded 98 bike carts in a single day.

FIRs have been registered against the violators under Section 188 of IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police chief Rakesh Agarwal said, “People have modified vehicles wherein one part of a bike is assembled in a cart which is known as Peter Rehra. It has come to our notice that these modified vehicles cause accidents.”

“Moreover, these vehicles do not have permit to operate. It is common to see people getting bikes from scrap dealers and using them for modification. We also face tough time tracing these vehicles. Such vehicles ply without number plates. In such condition, it also becomes difficult for us to trace them in case of mishaps or other crimes,” he added.

tags
top news
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
2 civilians killed, 8 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities