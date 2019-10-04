e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

A journey and a celebration for 7-yr-old Tejas

  Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:31 IST
The maiden run of Tejas Express was a memorable experience for Tejas Srivastava, 7, who boarded the train to celebrate his birthday in a different way.

The occasion became merrier when IRCTC officials celebrated his birthday on board the train.

“Travelling in this train (my namesake) and cutting the cake on board is a unique experience. Thanks to IRCTC for making my day special,” said Kanpur-bound Tejas Srivastava, who boarded from Lucknow.

The IRCTC also felicitated other passengers. “It feels nice to get VIP treatment,” said Dinesh Gupta, a trader who was going to Delhi.

The passengers said travelling in Tejas was more or less like an aircraft journey. “For the first time I saw a train hostess greeting passengers and hot meals being served on sophisticated trolleys,” said Ankit Singh, who was travelling along with his wife and daughter to Delhi.

Singh said travelling in Tejas was a more premium experience as compared to other trains on Lucknow-Delhi route. A few passengers also appreciated the security arrangements on board Tejas Express.

On Friday, around 332 passengers boarded the train. A majority of them gave their thumbs-up to the facilities in the country’s first private train, while a few said IRCTC should lower the fare to attract more people.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:31 IST

