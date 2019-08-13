Aaditya awards ₹1 lakh to auto driver for helping pregnant woman near Mumbai

cities

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday issued a ₹1-lakh cheque to an autorickshaw driver, who earlier this month helped a woman who went into premature labour at Virar railway station.

On August 4, Sagar Kamlakar Gawad, 34, drove the autorickshaw on platform number two to help the woman reach the hospital in time. However, the railway protection force (RPF) arrested him later for violating the rules.

After taking cognisance of news reports, Thackeray contacted Gawad and the cheque was handed over at the latter’s residence in Dongarpada, Virar (West) on Saturday, said Dhananjay Mohite, an office-bearer of the Yuva Sena.

Gawad, after receiving the cheque, said, “I acted out of compassion, but I will keep in mind that the law of the land must also be obeyed.”

The seven-month pregnant woman and her husband were seated in the compartment reserved for disabled persons, when the woman developed labour pain. Her husband rushed out of the compartment, spotted Gawad and asked for help. Gawad then brought his autorickshaw on to the platform till the coach where the woman was seated. He drove the couple to Sanjeevani Hospital, where the woman delivered the baby.

Gawad was later charged under relevant sections of the Railways Act, 1989, but released on bail the next day.

