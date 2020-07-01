Aamir Khan’s 7 staff members test positive for Covid-19; actor negative

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 01:10 IST

Actor Aamir Khan, in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, revealed that some of his staff members had tested positive for Covid-19. He also added they were “immediately quarantined”, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility.

The actor mentioned his family members have tested negative, but his mother, Zeenat Hussain, is yet to take the test, and asked fans to pray for her. The tweet read: “This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative.”

It further said: “And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of BMC’s H-West ward under which the actor’s residence in Bandra West falls, said, “Seven staff members of Aamir Khan tested positive on Monday, and we have isolated all of them. Khan has tested negative, and so far none from his family has tested positive. Mr Khan has cooperated well with BMC in giving all help and details about the case.”

(Inputs from Mehul R Thakkar)