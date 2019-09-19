AAP hits back at BJP over legal tag to unauthorised colonies

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 20:50 IST

New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly delaying the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and questioned the party’s intention over the process.

The BJP dismissed the allegation.

Atishi’s comments were in response to BJP Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari’s statement a day earlier that unauthorised colonies would be regularised in six months.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Tiwari had said the central leadership had asked Delhi MPs (all seven of them are from the BJP) to survey unauthorised colonies and submit a report.

Atishi said, “I have three questions for the BJP. Why is the BJP following in the footsteps of the Congress when it comes to regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi? The union minister had on July 23 promised that unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be regularised in one month. Then why is the process delayed to six months now? Is the BJP-led Centre even willing to regularise the unauthorised colonies or are they doing this for votes ahead of assembly elections in Delhi?”

There are 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, inhabited by a population of around 5.5 million, which is around one-third the city’s total population.

These colonies have been awaiting regularisation for years. The issue was a major poll plank in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. In the run-up to the elections, AAP had promised to regularise unauthorised colonies.

In July this year, after the Centre shared copies of a draft cabinet note on the regularisation of unauthorised colonies with the city government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced residents of unauthorised colonies would soon be able to have ownership rights of properties.

Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said, “It is surprising AAP leaders are so ill-informed that they often forget that they are the ones who have been in power in Delhi since 2015 and it is because of their poor governance things have gone out of hand. Also they have admitted in court about their failure to conduct mapping of unauthorised colonies and that caused delay in the regularisation process. People in Delhi have suffered because of their inaction.”

